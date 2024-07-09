LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.87

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 393098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.