Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1901629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

