Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.28. 1,301,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,764. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.