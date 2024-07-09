Juniper Networks (JNPR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently:
- 7/6/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/12/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
