Juniper Networks (JNPR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently:

7/6/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

