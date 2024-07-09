JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $56.01. 911,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,711,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
