JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $56.01. 911,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,711,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

