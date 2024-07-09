JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
