JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.9 %

About Taylor Wimpey

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 154.40 ($1.98) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.75 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.47. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

