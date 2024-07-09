Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 3,723,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,402. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

