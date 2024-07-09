Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $199,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 90.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 627,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,085. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

