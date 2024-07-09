Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,060 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $121,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012,239 shares of company stock valued at $812,203,994. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,338,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,127. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

