Jennison Associates LLC Sells 9,304 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

CDW stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. 520,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,634. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $182.50 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.65.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.