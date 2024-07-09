Jennison Associates LLC Sells 703,954 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703,954 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.45% of Constellium worth $110,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 517,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.01. 778,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

