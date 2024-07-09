Jennison Associates LLC Sells 65,945 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,082,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,945 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $85,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $24,157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after buying an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 246,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -466.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.