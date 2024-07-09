Jennison Associates LLC Sells 328,250 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $152,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 241,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

