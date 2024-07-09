Jennison Associates LLC Sells 31,409 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.56% of Molina Healthcare worth $135,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 847.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MOH traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $292.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.79 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.85 and its 200 day moving average is $360.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

