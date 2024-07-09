Jennison Associates LLC Sells 264,190 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Edison International worth $65,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

EIX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 620,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

