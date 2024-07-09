Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.69% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $52,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 149,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

