Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,443,158 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,084,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,158 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $2,707,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.13. 2,907,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $642.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.