Jennison Associates LLC Sells 127,532 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127,532 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Insulet worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $263,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.5 %

PODD stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. 178,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

