Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,786 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.41% of Cactus worth $56,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,905 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 375,829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cactus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,244,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,763 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 138,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,808. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

