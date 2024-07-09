Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Marriott International worth $1,008,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

