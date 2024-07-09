Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Williams Companies worth $224,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $42.35. 4,004,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,256. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.