Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $94,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 208,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

