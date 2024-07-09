Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.62% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,560,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LBPH traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,623. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Get Our Latest Report on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.