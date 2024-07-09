Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.04% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $132,157,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAMS remained flat at $20.00 on Tuesday. 90,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

