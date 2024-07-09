Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $44.84 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 708,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,868. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

