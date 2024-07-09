Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846,700 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.95% of American Tower worth $879,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $196.17. 1,508,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.