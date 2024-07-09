Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $72,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.91. 460,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

