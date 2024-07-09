Jennison Associates LLC Has $587.15 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $587,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Moody’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.63. 499,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,662. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $434.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.45.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

