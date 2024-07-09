Jennison Associates LLC Has $51.09 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $51,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.6 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,660. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,335 shares of company stock worth $42,918,723 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

