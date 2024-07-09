Jennison Associates LLC Has $49.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $49,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,450. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

