Jennison Associates LLC Has $264.51 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,164 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.36% of CyberArk Software worth $264,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $273.39. The company had a trading volume of 361,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,904. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

