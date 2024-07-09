Jennison Associates LLC Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190,999 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.36. 402,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,359. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

