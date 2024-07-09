Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $43,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.36. 1,093,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

