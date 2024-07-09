Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $58,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 1,500,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

