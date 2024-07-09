Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $116,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $459.60. 440,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,608. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average of $490.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

