Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,328,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 851,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,993. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

