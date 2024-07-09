Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,834,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. 2,133,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,506. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

