Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.77% of SiTime worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $12,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 12,108.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SiTime by 212.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.71. 168,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,445. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $145.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,151 shares of company stock worth $4,845,692. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

