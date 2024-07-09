Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,265,534 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $90,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $8,018,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $5,744,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. 354,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,149. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

