Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.47% of AXIS Capital worth $81,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

