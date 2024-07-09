Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $23,660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 237,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,697. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

