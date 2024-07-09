Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Blackstone worth $61,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,514,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,785. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

