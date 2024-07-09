Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

J traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,310. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

