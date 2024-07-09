iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,376,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,783 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

