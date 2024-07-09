iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after buying an additional 1,056,141 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,892,000.

INDA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,152 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

