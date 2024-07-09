iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,073 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

