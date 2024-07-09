iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 306,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,674. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

