iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 134,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 139,036 shares.The stock last traded at $67.58 and had previously closed at $67.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

