iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.67

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 2771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

