iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.67

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 2771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
