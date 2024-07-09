iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.67

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 2771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

