iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 431.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 437,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,379. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

